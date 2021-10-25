North Dakota hunters encouraged to have deer tested for CWD

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will continue its Hunter-Harvested Surveillance program during the 2021 hunting season by sampling deer for chronic wasting disease from select units in the central and western portions of the state.

Samples will be tested from deer taken from units 2H, 2I, 2J1, 2J2, 2K1, 2K2, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3B3, 3C, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.

CWD is a slow-moving brain disease of deer, moose and elk that can cause population-level impacts under high infection rates.

Knowing where CWD is in the state and how many deer are infected is critical for managing the disease.

Hunters are encouraged to drop off heads of adult or yearling deer at collection locations. Fawns and head-shot deer cannot be tested. Hunters wishing to keep the heads can bring them to a Game and Fish district office during business hours to have them sampled.

Results will be provided within four weeks, barring delays, by visiting My Account on the department’s website where you can also add or update contact information. Click Additional Info for CWD results for lottery licenses or Inbox for results for first-come, first-served licenses.

Hunters should note whole carcasses or heads of deer taken from units 3A1, 3A2, 3B1, 3F2, 4B and 4C may not be transported outside of the unit.

Exception: hunters can transport whole deer carcasses between adjoining CWD carcass restricted units.

More information on CWD, including transportation restrictions, is available at the Game and Fish website.