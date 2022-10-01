BEULAH, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota hydrogen hub has now been invited to phase 2 of a clean energy loan program set up by the U.S. Department of Energy.

This next step for Bakken Energy will bring the company one step closer to financing the $2.35 billion clean hydrogen project.

The loan would support Bakken Energy acquiring the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah, which Bakken Energy has proposed converting into a hydrogen production facility.

The hydrogen will then become fuel and be delivered to industries that are struggling to decrease their carbon footprint, like the trucking industry.