North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis resigns

North Dakota’s Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director has announced his resignation.

Scott Davis will step down from his cabinet position at the end of April to be the Tribal Outreach Coordinator at Sanford Health.

In a phone interview, Davis says he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in his time and credited Gov. Doug Burgum for elevating the state’s focus on tribal engagement. He says he hopes to bring his experience in Indian Affairs to his new role working in health care.

“It’s been a good run, it’s been a good run for me. Serving three governors and 23 tribal chairs, obviously, I’ve seen a lot. We’ve been able to pass major legislation, we’ve created numerous opportunities for tribal nations across the state, but it certainly has been challenging. It’s balancing tribal, state and federal governments is challenging,” Davis said.

Davis’s resignation is effective April 30, and according to the governor’s office, the search for his replacement has begun.