North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director has announced his resignation.

Scott Davis will step down from his cabinet position at the end of April to be the Tribal Outreach Coordinator at Sanford Health.

In a phone interview, Davis says he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in his time and credited Gov. Doug Burgum for elevating the state’s focus on tribal engagement. He says he hopes to bring his experience in Indian Affairs to his new role working in health care.

“It’s been a good run, it’s been a good run for me. Serving three governors and 23 tribal chairs, obviously, I’ve seen a lot. We’ve been able to pass major legislation, we’ve created numerous opportunities for tribal nations across the state, but it certainly has been challenging. It’s balancing tribal, state and federal governments is challenging,” Davis said.

Davis’s resignation is effective April 30, and according to the governor’s office, the search for his replacement has begun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Mandan Schools

More Tax Questions

KX Convo: Kirsten Baesler

Trailer Fires Follow

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Students Build House

Airport Turnaround

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News