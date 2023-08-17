BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Communication is crucial for first responders when it comes to serving and protecting. And now, North Dakota Information Technology is announcing a new team to further enhance communication for first responders.

A new Public Safety Team is dedicated to enhancing the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network (SIRN).

It will connect first responders with other agencies across our state.

The Public Safety Team will be working with not only police and firefighters but also emergency crews and even the National Guard.

“The team will just support their efforts on the technology side through things like SIRN, some of the 911 systems in corporation with association of counties and some other areas. So it just dedicates a group of people from NDIT that can keep their eye on the ball for public safety,” said Eric Pederson, the public safety manager at NDIT.

The newly appointed Public Safety Manager Eric Pederson has been in the public safety technology field for more than 20 years.

Through those years, he says technology has helped immensely with communication among public safety agencies. And the new public safety team will help continue that trend with this new network.