North Dakota is 130 years young

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today marks North Dakota’s 130th Anniversary of Statehood.

North Dakota joined the United States as the 39th state in the union in 1889.
South Dakota is considered the 40th state. However- we don’t know for sure which state’s proclamation was actually signed first.

President Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission for both states at the same time. He shuffled the paperwork and signed the documents blindly, so there’s no way to know for sure if North Dakota actually came first.

But regardless– the Secretary of State says we have a lot to celebrate.

“We have a fascinating state from the flatlands of the Red River Valley to the western part to the badlands and our agriculture and our energy. We just have a lot going in our state,” said Al Jaeger, Secretary of State.

Delaware was the first state to join the union.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Williston Fire Department Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Fire Department Scam"

Steps Across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Steps Across America"

WWII vet starts scooter fleet

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII vet starts scooter fleet"

Winter Kit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Kit"

Unbranded Element

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unbranded Element"

BB

Thumbnail for the video titled "BB"

Santa Paws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Paws"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Veterans Voices: Curtis Nelson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Curtis Nelson"

Little Helper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Helper"

Bentley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentley"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/1"

Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy"

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy"

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge