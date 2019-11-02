North Dakota is 130 years young

Today marks North Dakota’s 130th Anniversary of Statehood.

North Dakota joined the United States as the 39th state in the union in 1889.

South Dakota is considered the 40th state. However- we don’t know for sure which state’s proclamation was actually signed first.

President Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission for both states at the same time. He shuffled the paperwork and signed the documents blindly, so there’s no way to know for sure if North Dakota actually came first.

But regardless– the Secretary of State says we have a lot to celebrate.

“We have a fascinating state from the flatlands of the Red River Valley to the western part to the badlands and our agriculture and our energy. We just have a lot going in our state,” said Al Jaeger, Secretary of State.

Delaware was the first state to join the union.