NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Health, the United States spends $3.5 trillion on health care per year.

But a lot of those bills are paid for by you, and a lot of that turns into debt.

Right now, in North Dakota, our citizens are almost $61 million in medical debt.

About half of those reporting significant medical debt owe more than $2,000, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

North Dakota does have the smallest amount of medical debt compared to the rest of the states.

A lot say it’s because of our small population, but in fact, a lot of our medical procedures are less than other states.

Hospitals now have to disclose the rates they privately negotiate with insurers under a Trump administration rule that took effect in 2021.

