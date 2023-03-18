NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has now partnered with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 17 other states in the fight against ESG.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance, and a lot of President Biden’s agenda with this lies in clean energy and ending fossil fuels once and for all.

Something that may hurt North Dakota’s economy overall.

So, where will the funding come from to push this ESG agenda? According to Congress, out of our taxes and our retirement funds.

North Dakota and the other 18 states signed a joint statement saying they’re committed to lead state-level efforts to protect individuals from the ESG movement that threatens the vitality of the American economy.

They also say they want to protect America’s economic freedom, such as removing all state pension funds and state-controlled investments from firms that follow the ESG model that’s anti-fossil fuel.

