Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota justice treated for COVID-19 back in hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice is back in the hospital after he was released to another facility for rehabilitation following treatment for the coronavirus.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who was released from Sanford Health Bismarck’s COVID-19 unit a week ago, was readmitted Monday following a chest X-ray.

VandeWalle says the test showed a “little clot” in his lung and he has been short of breath.

The 87-year-old VandeWalle has been on the court for 42 years.

He served as chief justice from 1993 through 2019.

