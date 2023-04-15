(KXNET) — It seems like you can’t look anywhere without seeing a screen these days. While TVs can have some positive effects, but with hours of content so readily available, many teens can fall into bad habits and poor lifestyles.

This of course begs the question, how obsessed are teens with watching TV in North Dakota?

According to a study by Enso Superfoods, 18.8% of teens in North Dakota watch more than three hours of TV a day. Ranked against the rest of the U.S., North Dakota ranks 22nd in the country in terms of states with the most TV-obsessed teens.

Some interesting notes from the study found that Mississippi teens watched the most TV in the country, with 27.6% of teens watching more than three hours of TV a day. On the other end, Utah had the least amount of teens watching over three hours of TV a day, with only 13.(% of teens doing so.

In terms of regions, the south of the U.S. had the most teens watching TV than any other region in the country.

To check out the full study you can read all the details right here.