North Dakota lawmaker blames opponents for anti-Islam posts

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Monday Jan. 6, 2020 that it is banning “deepfake” videos, the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophisticated tools, as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

A Republican state lawmaker in North Dakota says he doesn’t know how two anti-Islam posts appeared in his Facebook feed.

Rep. Jim Kasper, of Fargo, says his account may have been hacked by political opponents. Kasper posted an apology Tuesday on his private Facebook page to those who can see his posts.

He says he has about 4,000 Facebook friends, most of whom he does not know personally.

Kasper says he is deleting some of his Facebook friends and having his computer checked for security breaches.

Kasper is one of the most conservative lawmakers in the GOP-led Legislature.