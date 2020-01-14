North Dakota lawmaker blames opponents for anti-Islam posts

A Republican state lawmaker in North Dakota says he doesn’t know how two anti-Islam posts appeared in his Facebook feed.

Rep. Jim Kasper, of Fargo, says his account may have been hacked by political opponents. Kasper posted an apology Tuesday on his private Facebook page to those who can see his posts.

He says he has about 4,000 Facebook friends, most of whom he does not know personally.

Kasper says he is deleting some of his Facebook friends and having his computer checked for security breaches.

Kasper is one of the most conservative lawmakers in the GOP-led Legislature.

