North Dakota lawmaker expulsion reveals policy problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislative leaders say they will work to overhaul a harassment policy after a lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature.

The House voted Thursday to expel Republican Rep. Luke Simons for a pattern of behavior they said stretched back to soon after he took office.

The policy adopted by the Legislature contains a requirement that eventually could make a victim’s identity public, something that may have kept some women from coming forward.

Forty lawmakers from across the country, including Simons, have resigned or been expelled from office due to sexual harassment or misconduct allegations since 2017.

