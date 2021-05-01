North Dakota lawmaker pleads not guilty to drunken driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A top Republican legislator accused of weaving across the center line several times after a night out in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving.

House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, entered the plea on Wednesday, according to court documents. A May 12 preliminary hearing has been waived and a misdemeanor jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The breath test placed Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%. Louser reported having had three drinks.