North Dakota lawmaker pleads not guilty to drunken driving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scott louser at legislature.png

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A top Republican legislator accused of weaving across the center line several times after a night out in Bismarck has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving.

House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, R-Minot, entered the plea on Wednesday, according to court documents. A May 12 preliminary hearing has been waived and a misdemeanor jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 27.

The breath test placed Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%. Louser reported having had three drinks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News