North Dakota lawmaker shares post with derogatory remark about Kamala Harris

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An image of Democratic vice presidential pick and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris that includes another account’s comment of “WE WILL NEVER FORGOT, HOE” appeared in the Facebook feed of a North Dakota Republican lawmaker, eight months after he says he doesn’t know how two anti-Islam posts appeared in his Facebook feed.

The image Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo shared, shown below, has been criticized after a screenshot of it was shared on the District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND) Facebook page.

Credit: District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND)

After a similar incident happened in January, Kasper said he has about 4,000 Facebook friends, most of whom he does not know personally and that he is “having his computer checked for security breaches.”

In the Facebook post shared by District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND), they said, “This is the kind of behavior is unacceptable in anyone, let alone an elected official who has been in office for two decades.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss