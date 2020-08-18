North Dakota lawmaker shares post with derogatory remark about Kamala Harris

An image of Democratic vice presidential pick and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris that includes another account’s comment of “WE WILL NEVER FORGOT, HOE” appeared in the Facebook feed of a North Dakota Republican lawmaker, eight months after he says he doesn’t know how two anti-Islam posts appeared in his Facebook feed.

The image Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo shared, shown below, has been criticized after a screenshot of it was shared on the District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND) Facebook page.

Credit: District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND)

After a similar incident happened in January, Kasper said he has about 4,000 Facebook friends, most of whom he does not know personally and that he is “having his computer checked for security breaches.”

In the Facebook post shared by District 46 Democratic-NPL (ND), they said, “This is the kind of behavior is unacceptable in anyone, let alone an elected official who has been in office for two decades.”