North Dakota lawmakers introduce bill to adopt Juneteenth as an official holiday

North Dakota lawmakers have introduced a bill to adopt Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Juneteenth is a day celebrating the emancipation of those who’d been enslaved in the United States.

It’s been legally recognized by all but three states in the nation, North Dakota being one.

Rep. Matt Ruby (R-Minot) says it’s a bipartisan issue, and a good place to start.

“When we look back at our history, slavery is definitely a black mark. I think we can learn from that a little bit, but at the very least, we should celebrate that officially coming to an end. Hopefully we can build on that,” said Ruby.

Whether or not June 19th will be made a holiday is still undecided. The Senate Committee Hearing on Bill 2232 is Thursday morning at 9.