NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week, lawmakers in North Dakota are once again putting forth a series of bills focused on gender identity and transgender students.

On Tuesday morning, representative Ben Koppelman presented House Bill 1249 to the House human services committee.

The bill would ban athletes who were born as males from competing on girls’ sports teams.

Schools that receive public funding must declare if their teams are for boys, girls, or coed.

House Bill 1489 applies the rules to public colleges in North Dakota, stating that a college sports team designated for women may not be open to athletes of the male sex.

“The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has not yet reviewed this bill and does not have a position at this time,” NDSU director of student affairs Katie Fitzsimmons cautioned. “With that standing, the simple reason that this bill puts all federal funding for our students at risk. It creates mandatory tracking for individuals we do not have the capacity to perform.”

“Don’t do this or you might get sued because we can get sued for anything we do any day of the week when we’re in this chamber,” Rep. Koppelman said. “But the law is on our side, the history is on our side and the court cases are on our side.”

A similar bill was drafted at the capitol two years ago but was ultimately vetoed by Governor Doug Burgum.

House Bill 1473 declares that public bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers at a public school, a university, a jail, or a sexual assault help center must only be used for people of the same sex.

The language of the bill allows for a supervisor to provide accommodations to transgender people at schools, college dorms, and prisons.

“For example, a biological male utilizing the same bathroom with a biological female not only relinquishes the privacy rights of the male, but it also presents the opportunity for false accusations,” Kimberly Hurst from Williston said.

Fitzsimmons also testified on HB 1473, arguing it could create a lot of gray areas as to how universities would police the genders of people visiting campuses.

“Would NDSU campuses have to verify the sex assigned at birth of all participants of all camps, conferences, and workshops that use NDSU facilities on a short-term contract?” Fitzsimmons asked. “Some of these contracts might last a day. Some might last a week or a month.”

The bills are part of seven gender-related bills being written up by state lawmakers this session.