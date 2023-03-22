BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota League of Cities welcomed spring with its annual Spring Workshop in Bismarck on Tuesday.

The workshop is an educational opportunity for cities in North Dakota to come and learn about different topics impacting their communities — like preventing addiction, building local economies, and more.

There are 355 cities in our state, and officials with the North Dakota League of Cities say every one of them can benefit from attending workshops like this one.

“We’re broad not only in geography but in size,” stated NDLC’s Executive Director, Matt Gardener. “Of the 355 cities, 307 of those are under 1,000 population. So they are all dealing with a diversity of challenges. But a lot of them are the same — how to balance a budget. They have properties and citizens and services they have to provide,”

The organization also has a big presence at this year’s legislative session. NDLC has followed around 100 bills so far.