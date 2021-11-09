North Dakota legislative leaders say special session is on pace

While lawmakers are working late Tuesday hearing bills, House and Senate Majority leaders say they’re still on pace to finish by Friday.

As of this afternoon, the House passed its redistricting bill and a bill outlining how district parties should reorganize with the new boundary lines.

The House has seven more bills to vote on, two of which deal with vaccine mandates and another with critical race theory in schools.

Meanwhile, the Senate plans to take up its American Rescue Plan Act appropriations bill Wednesday morning.

“We’re very pleased with the progress we’re making this special session. We picked up a couple bills this afternoon and we will take care of them. Remember, the process works,” Sen. Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R) Dickinson said.

Once each chamber passes its respective bills, they still have to be approved by the other house.