North Dakota Legislature approves Sunday morning booze sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature has moved to allow booze sales on Sunday mornings.  

The House voted to 49-41 Friday to allow alcohol sales seven days a week beginning at 8 a.m.

Bars and restaurants can’t serve alcohol from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays, while liquor stores can’t sell alcohol until noon.

The Senate narrowly approved the measure last month. It now goes to GOP Gov. Doug Burgum.

If signed, the change would take effect on Aug. 1.

The measure’s fiscal note estimates Sunday morning alcohol sales could raise $312,000 over the next two-year budget cycle in tax revenue for the state.

