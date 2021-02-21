North Dakota Legislature marches toward midsession break

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature is in its last week before its midsession break.

Many of the major spending bills are still being considered as the session heads to “crossover.” The break takes its name from the fact that Senate bills “cross over” to the House during the Legislature’s second half, and vice versa.

The Senate is expected to finish its first-half work on Tuesday. The House is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

When the session reconvenes on March 3, votes in both chambers take on more significance because they often represent the Legislature’s last review of a new state law.

