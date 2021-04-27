North Dakota Legislature objects to veto of lawmakers’ spending authority

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislative leaders say they will seek to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would give lawmakers more oversight on how federal funding is spent.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in his veto message Tuesday that the bill “clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine” and would be unconstitutional.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill after the state received $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding last year. The North Dakota Emergency Commission headed by Burgum largely determined how the money would be spent.

The vetoed measure would limit the panel’s spending to $50 million during each two-year legislative cycle and would require the governor to call a session for expenditures above that.