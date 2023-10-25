BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Legislature has passed a Concurrent Resolution affirming support and unwavering commitment to the welfare, security, and survival of the State of Israel during today’s Legislative Session.

The Senate Concurrent Resolution, SCR 4021, sponsored by Senator Bob Paulson, went on to affirm Israel’s right to act decisively and unilaterally in self-defense to protect its citizens, show support for Israel’s right to pursue the elimination of Hamas until Hamas is permanently neutralized and public safety is assured.

The Resolution also calls upon North Dakota law enforcement to remain vigilant in protecting Israeli Americans, Jewish Americans, and all supporters of Israel from acts of crime and unlawful discrimination.

“After the tragedies of October 7, 2023, where thousands of Israeli men, women, and children were raped, mutilated, kidnapped, and killed, and the ongoing unrest and antisemitism we are seeing around the world and across our country, it is imperative now that we show our unwavering support for our freedom and peace-loving ally, Israel,” said Senator Paulson.

SCR 4021 also encourages all other American states to likewise condemn Hamas, as well as any official body that refuses to recognize Israel’s right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens, and calls upon the United States to provide all assistance as may be required to support Israel in its defense against Hamas and all other terrorist organizations.

The Resolution ended with the Legislative Assembly conveying its most heartfelt condolences to all Israeli victims as well as their families and communities. The current Special Session is expected to wrap up later today.