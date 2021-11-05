North Dakota legislature to reconvene for special session Monday

North Dakota’s entire legislature will reconvene for a special session starting Monday.

The lawmakers have a tall task ahead of them: allocating about $700 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and voting on the legislative district lines for the next decade.

They’ll also have 26 bills to consider, some dealing with critical race theory in schools and others with banning vaccine mandates.

North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson says she’s concerned about legislative efforts opposing vaccines.

“To us, that just further complicates it and puts an added level of stress, so we’re hoping that they’ll exempt health care from those vaccine discussions simply because there’s so much going on and in the next 30 days we really need to concentrate on everyone getting vaccinated,” Peterson said.

The special session is the first one to be called since last time redistricting took place in 2011. It’s expected to last five days.