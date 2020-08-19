North Dakota LGBTQ+ Summit registration now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The third annual North Dakota LGBTQ+ Summit is coming up, and registration is now open.

The summit will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 2-4, and all are welcome.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights, Equality Federation and Dakota OutRight are just a few of the many organizations that will be in on the event to promote unity for all and push for state advocacy and action.

“It’s an awesome way for the organizations and just anybody throughout the state to kind of come together and be a part of something that’s kind of growing. I mean, last year we doubled in size from the first year,” organizer Alex Johnson said.

You can register before the September deadline by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss