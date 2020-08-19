North Dakota LGBTQ+ Summit registration now open

The third annual North Dakota LGBTQ+ Summit is coming up, and registration is now open.

The summit will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 2-4, and all are welcome.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights, Equality Federation and Dakota OutRight are just a few of the many organizations that will be in on the event to promote unity for all and push for state advocacy and action.

“It’s an awesome way for the organizations and just anybody throughout the state to kind of come together and be a part of something that’s kind of growing. I mean, last year we doubled in size from the first year,” organizer Alex Johnson said.

You can register before the September deadline by clicking here.