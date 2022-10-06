BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced Thursday that applications for round two of the Main Street Initiative 2022 Vibrancy Grant will be accepted from Oct. 7 through Nov. 22.

According to a news release, the Vibrancy Grant Program supports local efforts to increase community vibrancy by providing seed funding for a small project that will build momentum and inspire additional projects.

During the second round, applicants will receive extra points for projects that include winter placemaking.

“Winter is a season of opportunity in North Dakota for both visitors and residents,” Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said. “Round two of the Vibrancy Grant is a great time for communities to think creatively about winter-centered events, projects, and revitalization efforts that would qualify for grant funds.”

Grant funding supports nonprofit organizations and/or local governments in vibrancy projects such as public events, public art or cultural celebrations, activating underutilized space, community gathering spaces, promoting active transportation, mitigating impacts of vacant or deteriorated infrastructure, and more.

More information about the grant and the application process can be found online.