North Dakota man competes on Wheel of Fortune, wins almost $28K

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota man is $27,750 richer.

Andy Riehl, from Center, was the big winner on Monday night’s Wheel of Fortune.

Courtesy: Wheel of Fortune

In the second round, Riehl won the $10,000 mystery round prize wedge. This round is known as the mystery round because there are two mystery wedges — One has a bankrupt and one has $10,000. Riehl landed on one, guessed a letter then flipped it over to reveal… the $10,000!

He also won the final puzzle and received $9,000. The puzzle was: Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper, though he did not win the bonus round. Riehl’s grand total? $27,750.

Courtesy: Wheel of Fortune

