May 11 – One man is injured after colliding with a train on Thursday morning just outside of Grand Forks.

May 9 – A 70-year-old New Town man was pronounced dead after he drove off the road into a ditch on Highway 2 early Tuesday morning.

May 6 – A crash that occurred approximately 14 miles south of Minot led to the death of one individual and the injury of three others.

May 5 – A woman was seriously injured in a crash just east of Pekin around 7 p.m. on Friday.

May 4 – A 79-year-old Manvel man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a rail car.

May 3 – One man was seriously injured as the result of a crash 10 miles north of Forbes.

May 1 – A 63-year-old Mandan man was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Bismarck that took place in the area of 7th Street and Main Avenue.