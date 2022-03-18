Something amazing is happening next month — Miss Amazing.



The second annual Miss Amazing Amplify Event is a pageant opportunity for North Dakota girls and women with disabilities.



It consists of interviews, on-stage introductions, an evening gown portion and a passion presentation.

Contestants doubled from last year with more than 20 participants from all over the state, but that means the number of volunteers needs to double as well.



The event is held at Minot State University, but you don’t have to be from Minot to volunteer.



Similar to the girls on stage, representation is important, so any out-of-towners are welcome.

Jobs include helping hands behind the scenes, and buddies for each contestant to help them every step of the way.

“They are their cheerleader, they are their best friend, they are their advocate, they are their support system throughout the weekend and it’s truly amazing to watch,” Samantha Redding, the founding state director of North Dakota Miss Amazing, said.

All major North Dakota cities will be represented, aside from Williston.



The organization is hoping to get a queen from Williston to register ahead of the event, as well as volunteers.



The Miss Amazing Amplify Event is on April 23 and 24.