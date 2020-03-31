Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
North Dakota Museum of Art asking for submissions from the public for ‘Art in Isolation’ exhibit

Need something to keep busy? The North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks is asking for submissions from anyone, regardless of age or level of art-making, for an experimental art exhibition entitled ‘Art in Isolation’.

The subject of your art can be how you are dealing or not dealing with the current social, political and health situation facing the world today. The goal is to fill an entire gallery wall.

The NDMOA is asking images of submissions to be emailed to artinisolation@ndmoa.com. The museum will print your image and install it in one of the museum’s galleries.

All images are welcome — .pdf or .jpg of photographs, digital art, paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculptures, installation, poems, writing, music, performance.

The deadline to submit is April 5-20. The art will be displayed on May 1.

How to submit:

  • Send up to three .pdf or .jpg files of original works by 5 p.m. on April 20
  • Email them to artinisolation@ndmoa.com
  • Write “Submission: Art in Isolation — (artist’s name, city and state)” in the subject line of your email
  • The museum will not accept physical works or objects, only digital files

