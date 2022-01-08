North Dakota musician writes children’s book

A North Dakota musician and children’s book author is teaching kids in the state through music and artwork.

Jessie Veeder is on tour in North Dakota visiting eight libraries.

Bismarck was her first stop. KX News spoke to the artist about her style of teaching and her first children’s book.

Jessie Veeder enjoys her creative ways of keeping children engaged through music and drawing.

“Inspiring children to create, and to be able to sing to them and tell a story through song, show them the pictures, show them how the pictures were inspired, introduce to them some art techniques with different mediums,” Veeder said.

That’s not the only way she’s capturing the minds of children between the ages of five through 11.

She recently wrote her first children’s book, Prairie Princess, which is about living on a ranch and learning how to take care of animals through the eyes of a little girl.

“I grew up on a ranch outside of Watford City on the edge of the badlands, and I just loved that environment of being raised where you had all this wide-open space, all of these animals to take care of,” Veeder said.

Children had the opportunity to learn all about ranch life as Veeder read to them the children’s story in addition to performing a song about owning a dog.

“A lot of these kids have connections to animals, and I certainly did growing up and I certainly still do,” Veeder said.

Lee Nagel is a father of two who decided to bring his kids to the workshop.

“They loved it. They loved coming in and doing the drawing, they had an art project for them, and they loved hearing the music and songs, and now my son wants a guitar,” Nagel said.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“My daughter loves drawing, she has her own art station at home, so she really enjoyed it,” Nagel added.

The next stop for Veeder will be the Grands Forks library next Saturday.

