North Dakota musician’s battle with cancer won’t stop her new album release

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota singer-songwriter Jessie Veeder was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. But that new label isn’t going to stop her from pursuing her music. KX News visited with her about how she’s been holding up… back at the ranch.

Jessie Veeder comes from a ranch in western north dakota. Her dad was a singer and rancher and that’s how she got her start.

“I just fell in love with these songs that told a story and I just took it from there,” said Veeder.

And just like the songs she sings tell a story of joy and hard work…of brokenness and struggle, Jessie’s living out her lyrics.

“No one wants to hear a song about a perfect person because we’re all flawed and that’s what makes us interesting,” said Veeder.

Last October Jessie realized something was wrong and after 6 months of struggling to breathe, She found out she had a tumor blocking 90 percent of her airways.

“So I had a CT scan and they found it and referred me to mayo basically the next day,” said Veeder.

Jessie says even though 30 percent of the tumor remains and she still needs surgery.. Having cancer won’t slow her down.

Veeder plans on releasing her new album next month and there’s still no word on when her next surgery will be.

For more information about her new album go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Police Dangers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Dangers"

Airmen Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmen Identified"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/3"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-3"

Robert One Minute 6-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-3"

Race for Rescues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Rescues"

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge