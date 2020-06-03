North Dakota musician’s battle with cancer won’t stop her new album release

North Dakota singer-songwriter Jessie Veeder was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. But that new label isn’t going to stop her from pursuing her music. KX News visited with her about how she’s been holding up… back at the ranch.

Jessie Veeder comes from a ranch in western north dakota. Her dad was a singer and rancher and that’s how she got her start.

“I just fell in love with these songs that told a story and I just took it from there,” said Veeder.

And just like the songs she sings tell a story of joy and hard work…of brokenness and struggle, Jessie’s living out her lyrics.

“No one wants to hear a song about a perfect person because we’re all flawed and that’s what makes us interesting,” said Veeder.

Last October Jessie realized something was wrong and after 6 months of struggling to breathe, She found out she had a tumor blocking 90 percent of her airways.

“So I had a CT scan and they found it and referred me to mayo basically the next day,” said Veeder.

Jessie says even though 30 percent of the tumor remains and she still needs surgery.. Having cancer won’t slow her down.

Veeder plans on releasing her new album next month and there’s still no word on when her next surgery will be.

