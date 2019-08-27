North Dakota named hardest-working state of 2019

Among all 50 states, North Dakota ranked No. 1 in hardest-working of 2019, according to WalletHub.

To determine which state worked the hardest, WalletHub studied two factors: Direct work factors, such as average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, households where no adults work and idle youth which consists of 16- to 24-year-olds who are neither in school or working; and indirect work factors, such as average commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time spent per day.

Each category above was given a metric based on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being hardest-working.

North Dakota earned a total score of 71.41 on the 100-point scale.

Neighboring states also ranked fairly high with South Dakota at No. 3, Minnesota at No. 15 and Montana at No. 28.