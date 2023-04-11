BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota National Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment is going to have a one-ton sandbag training on Wednesday and Sunday.

According to a news release, the training is happening around Kimball Bottoms near the Missouri River, south of Bismarck.

It will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, and from 10 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The training is going to include all the tasks that are involved in placing one-ton sandbags by Black Hawk helicopters and will take place in the parking area near the boot ramp.

These sandbags are used to block water and slow the erosion process during emergency flood response operations.

This process was last used in May of 2022 when Governor Doug Burgum authorized the National Guard to help with stabilization efforts on the Bourbanis Dam at the request of the Pembina County emergency manager.

These sandbags were also used during the Guard’s 2009 flood response and in Minot during the 2011 flooding.

The North Dakota National Guard wants to remind people to be aware of these activities and to use extreme caution if in the area since there will be military vehicles along with the aviation training.

These activities will not be closing the river.

They ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding.