North Dakota National Guard helping out during the pandemic

During the pandemic we’ve seen many people step up to do their part.

KX spoke with the North Dakota National Guard on what’s it like serving during this trying time.

The North Dakota national guard has played a huge role in the fight against the coronavirus.

“It is a completely different mission than what we’re used to,” shared Captain Justin Huber, 816th Military Police Company Commander.

As mass testing events continue to happen across the state, it’s the National Guard that is on the frontline from collecting data to testing people.

“Getting all their information correct and accurate so that the test they do receive, so that they’re able to get the information back in a timely manner, to ensure, whether they’re positive or negative,” shared Huber.

“Since we’ve been doing this, I’ve been coughed on, sneezed on. I get hit with part of a Cheeto…It happens. So as long as you’re wearing your correct equipment and you have confidence in it, you should be OK,” shared Major Preston Schaffner, Physician’s Assistant, 81st Civil Support Team.

As they come in contact with up to 500 people at each event it’s not only themselves they have to stay safe for.

“So I have two young girls, 3 and almost 5. And my wife is currently pregnant is due in about two weeks. So really trying to make sure that we don’t get any, there’s no chances of getting them sick,” shared Schaffner.

Each member of the guard has been properly trained in the use of personal protective equipment.

This serves as the only barrier between those who carry the virus and themselves.

At testing sites, each time a member of the national guard takes a break they remove their PPE equipment and throw it away.