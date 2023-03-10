BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota National Guard has to train for a variety of stressful situations in order to stay prepared.

That’s why the Guard held a training session at its’ Joint Operations Center also known as JOC.

Friday’s training involved wildfires. National Guard Members were trained on aerial support, emergency evacuation, and moving JOC operations to another location.

“By doing these exercises we are able to respond much quicker when we need to for a real event. In the past we have done blizzard exercises…flood exercises…today just happens to be a fire exercise,” said Colonel Steve Selzler, director of Military Support for ND National Guard.

There are different sections within the JOC. Guard members all have a specific job to do much like how a machine has different cogs all in an effort to make things run as smoothly as possible.

“One area will focus on personnel making sure we are accounting the right number of people that have been activated and making sure they get paid properly. There is also another area where we focus on equipment. Make sure we have the equipment we need and if we don’t, we sometimes will request it from other states,” said Kim Potter with the U.S. Air Force.

Potter says it’s important for the National Guard and Air Force to work together during situations like wildfires or blizzards because it saves everyone time.