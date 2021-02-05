North Dakota National Guard may be deployed to the Middle East

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota National Guard could be deploying to the Middle East later this year.

The 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment, based out of Devils Lake, received an alert for possible mobilization this week.

If ordered to go, 50 North Dakota soldiers would deploy in mid-to-late summer.

The exact location could not be disclosed to KX reporters, but their mission would consist of construction and utility work.

“The people who are stationed around the world and at the larger bases, they do not have as much construction capability as the National Guard and the United States Army Reserve does. So, a lot of times these type of missions when we talk about construction and facility repair, those will get tasked out to National Guard or Reserve units within the states like us, “said Justin Johnson, 835th Company Commander.

This would be the first overseas mobilization for the 835th Engineer Detachment, and the mission could keep soldiers out as long as one year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Prison Population

Vintage Rental

98 Too Many

Cancer Funds

Overhaul Salon

Dead Batteries

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Equal Rights

Health Officer Elected

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Wrestling

SYSK: Carlynn and Mariah

Sen. Cramer on Schools

Unusual Covid Symptoms

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News