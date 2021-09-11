North Dakota National Guard puts on 9/11 ceremony

It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

People all over the country are reflecting on that day and remembering the lives lost including those in Bismarck with a ceremony put on by the North Dakota National Guard.

Dozens gathered at Fraine Barracks to honor the 29 North Dakota soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terrorism.

State and military leaders, including Governor Doug Burgum and Major General Al Dohrman spoke about the the courage of those who served.

Each of the 29 names were read, followed by a moment of silence and the ringing of a bell.

Active and retired military members shared how the attacks that day compelled them to serve their country.

One soldier was born just a month after the attacks and he shared why he enlisted

“It was an opportunity and I felt like I was needed and so far I feel that, and it means a lot to me,” Casin Buckmeier said.

Army Chaplain Chad Gion also explained how personal the attacks were to him. He says the shared experience among soldiers will never be forgotten.

“It’s something we’ve all shared, we all went through it and we all experienced the effect of it and yet at the same time it’s an intense personal thing as far as how we’ve chosen to respond what it’s called us to as individuals,” Gion said.

Since September 11, 2001, 21,647 North Dakotans have been deployed.