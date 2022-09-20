BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Nurses from around the state gathered in Bismarck for the 2022 Fall Conference.

The conference is hosted by The North Dakota Nurses Association each year.

This year’s conference was titled “Celebrating the Art of Nursing.” The theme was to recognize the heroic efforts of nurses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee wanted nurses to take a day outside of work to focus on their own mental health.

It gave nurses a chance to step back and remember why they are passionate about the profession.

“Everyone of us that has been a working nurse for the last two and half years has been spread very thin,” said Tessa Johnson, President of NDNA. “Sacrificed a lot of time from our families, our personal lives, the things that bring us joy in life. Days like the day we really want to bring that back to our nurses and say fulfill your passion for nurses and nursing and what you do and why you do it.”

This is Johnson’s last year as president and at the conference was presented the Outstanding Leadership NDNA Hall of Fame Award.

The last time this award was given was back in 1987.