BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers gathered at the State Capitol to support Special Olympics North Dakota in their annual law enforcement torch run on Thursday.

This partnership has lasted for nearly 40 years with the goal of raising money to host Special Olympics events. According to Special Olympics North Dakota, the torch run creates a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of those with intellectual disabilities.

Jennifer Rewald works for the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center, and she shared why she thinks the event is so important.

“What’s special about the run is that you see us out there in our shirts, our orange shirts all over North Dakota, it just makes you think about Special Olympics and about hope and inclusion. Everybody should be included, no matter your disability or who you are, everybody is included,” Rewald said.

Law enforcement will be gathering at the Auditorium in Minot at 9 a.m. on Friday for their leg of the torch run. The public is invited to attend.