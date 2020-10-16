North Dakota oil production rises slightly in August

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil production increased slightly in August from the month prior.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.16 million barrels of oil daily in August.

That’s up from 1.04 million barrels a day in July. North Dakota also produced 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in August, up from 2.3 billion cubic feet in July.  

There were 15,144 wells producing in August, up from 14,416 in July.

There were 16 drill rigs operating Friday, an increase of four from the August average.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

