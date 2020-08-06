North Dakota Parks and Rec offering off-highway courses for youth

The North Dakota Parks and Rec Department is hosting youth off-highway vehicle safety courses throughout the month of August.

It’s for kids ages 12 to 15.

There, they’ll learn about controlling and operating the vehicle safely, as well as how to inspect one and enhance their overall driving skills.

The department’s motorized coordinator says it’s not only necessary, but it’s also required by state law in order for kids to ride.

“Again, youth 12-15 is who the course is designed for. It applies some of those skills that are necessary while they’re transitioning out to some of our wonderful trail systems here,” Motorized Recreation Coordinator Anton Hillig said.

