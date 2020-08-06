North Dakota Parks and Rec offering off-highway courses for youth

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Parks and Rec Department is hosting youth off-highway vehicle safety courses throughout the month of August.

It’s for kids ages 12 to 15.

There, they’ll learn about controlling and operating the vehicle safely, as well as how to inspect one and enhance their overall driving skills.

The department’s motorized coordinator says it’s not only necessary, but it’s also required by state law in order for kids to ride.

“Again, youth 12-15 is who the course is designed for. It applies some of those skills that are necessary while they’re transitioning out to some of our wonderful trail systems here,” Motorized Recreation Coordinator Anton Hillig said.

For more information on class registration, dates and other information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

Offroad Safety

New Playground

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Teacher Spree

Sanford New Manikin

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Minot Radar

COVID-19 Survivor

Meth Found

FEMA Appeal

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Weeds

Phone Chargers

Bismarck Bull Moose

Class AA State Tournament

Fill the Bus 2020

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss