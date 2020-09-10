North Dakota Parks and Recreation creates new volunteer program

There is a new way you can gain free full-access to North Dakota campgrounds while also helping them out.

This week, North Dakota Parks and Recreation announced a new program where you can get camping spots for free in exchange for doing things like picking up trash, painting and other maintenance duties.

The program is geared toward both individuals and groups, and the director says since they’ve seen an increase in the number of people.

So, they wanted to provide more opportunities to visitors beyond just recreational activities.

“So whether that’s being on the trail maintaining that knowing that some people wanna get out, bike and hike that. So knowing that you’ve had a role in maintaining something like that or even planting a tree you could come back, visit that park later on, know that that tree still exists,” Director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Andrea Travnicek said.

To learn how to apply, click here.

