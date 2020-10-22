North Dakota posts new daily record for COVID-19 infections

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) – As part of Target’s new safety measures, the company announced Thursday it will be offering shopping reservations for the holidays, among other changes.

“To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time,” according to a news release. “This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store, and if so, can reserve a spot in line.”