North Dakota posts new daily record for COVID-19 infections

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota remained as one of the worst spots in the nation for coronavirus spread on Thursday, with health official reporting a record day of new infections. North Dakota’s daily positivity rate topped 13%, with 1,038 new virus cases. Nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 431. Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted issuing an order to require a statewide mask mandate. Leaders in Fargo and Minot this week moved to require face coverings in most settings, though the mandates are not enforced. Leaders in Bismarck are are considering a similar mandate next week.