North Dakota prepares to get 6,300 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

The North Dakota Department of Health says it’s integrating the recently approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into the state’s rollout, with 6,300 doses on the way.

The doses are expected to arrive on Friday and will go to pharmacies and urgent care, according to a press release.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the third to receive an EUA from the FDA, on Feb. 27.

“Some major benefits of the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine include only requiring one dose and being able to be stored in refrigerators,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “The vaccine has shown 85% efficacy at preventing severe COVID-19 — with complete protection against hospitalizations and death after 28 days.”

North Dakotans can find when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by CLICKING HERE.

For more COVID-19 resources in the state, CLICK HERE.