North Dakota Presidential Caucuses are coming up. Here’s what to know.

Both the North Dakota Republican and Democratic-NPL Presidential Caucuses are Tuesday, March 10. Below is the information we’ve compiled to help make voting a little easier.

If you are a qualified voter in North Dakota, you can participate and vote in person at a designated location on March 10, 2020.

Democratic-NPL Caucus

Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. Each voter will be required to

sign in, notate their selection of candidate and sign a Pledge of Support for the Democratic

Party.

Votes will be counted by machines in Burleigh County and Cass County. A third-party election

vendor will tabulate and produce results. Unlike the traditional presidential caucus that took place in 2016, at the Firehouse Caucus, you can complete your ballot and leave the site.

Here is where voting will take place:

Bismarck: AFL-CIO House of Labor, 1323 E Front Ave # 1

Minot: IBEW, 125 35th Ave NE

Williston: James Memorial Preservation, Classroom, 621 1st Ave W

Devils Lake: Holiday Inn Express, 875 Hwy 2 East

Dickinson: Dickinson Elks Lodge, 501 Elks Dr

Belcourt: Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, Event Center, 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE

Fort Yates: Standing Rock High School, Gymnasium, 9189 ND-24

New Town: Northern Lights Center, 710 East Ave

Wahpeton: Wahpeton Community Center, 304 5th St S

Fort Totten: Cankdeska Cikana Community College – Gymnasium, 214 1st Avenue

Grand Forks: IBEW, 1714 N Washington St

Jamestown: Gladstone Hotel, Gladstone I Conference Room, 111 2nd St NE

Valley City: Straus Mall, Upper floor, 200 Central Ave N

Republican Caucus

Polls will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Each voter will be required to sign a statement that the voter is affiliated with the Republican Party in past elections or plans to do so in the upcoming election.

Votes will be counted on-site by hand and then reported to State Republican Headquarters.

Here is where voting will take place: