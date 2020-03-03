North Dakota Presidential Caucuses are coming up. Here’s what to know.

Both the North Dakota Republican and Democratic-NPL Presidential Caucuses are Tuesday, March 10. Below is the information we’ve compiled to help make voting a little easier.
If you are a qualified voter in North Dakota, you can participate and vote in person at a designated location on March 10, 2020.
Democratic-NPL Caucus
Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. Each voter will be required to
sign in, notate their selection of candidate and sign a Pledge of Support for the Democratic
Party.
Votes will be counted by machines in Burleigh County and Cass County. A third-party election
vendor will tabulate and produce results. Unlike the traditional presidential caucus that took place in 2016, at the Firehouse Caucus, you can complete your ballot and leave the site.
Here is where voting will take place:
- Bismarck: AFL-CIO House of Labor, 1323 E Front Ave # 1
- Minot: IBEW, 125 35th Ave NE
- Williston: James Memorial Preservation, Classroom, 621 1st Ave W
- Devils Lake: Holiday Inn Express, 875 Hwy 2 East
- Dickinson: Dickinson Elks Lodge, 501 Elks Dr
- Belcourt: Sky Dancer Casino & Resort, Event Center, 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE
- Fort Yates: Standing Rock High School, Gymnasium, 9189 ND-24
- New Town: Northern Lights Center, 710 East Ave
- Wahpeton: Wahpeton Community Center, 304 5th St S
- Fort Totten: Cankdeska Cikana Community College – Gymnasium, 214 1st Avenue
- Grand Forks: IBEW, 1714 N Washington St
- Jamestown: Gladstone Hotel, Gladstone I Conference Room, 111 2nd St NE
- Valley City: Straus Mall, Upper floor, 200 Central Ave N
Republican Caucus
Polls will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Each voter will be required to sign a statement that the voter is affiliated with the Republican Party in past elections or plans to do so in the upcoming election.
Votes will be counted on-site by hand and then reported to State Republican Headquarters.
Here is where voting will take place:
- Bismarck: Ramada Inn, 1400 E Interchange Ave
- Fargo: Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave S
- Grand Forks: Ramada Inn, 1205 N 43rd St
- Minot: Grand Hotel, 1505 N Broadway
- Underwood: Underwood City Hall, 88 Lincoln Ave
- Devils Lake: City Plaza, 210 US-2
- Valley City: District 24 GOP Headquarters, 341 North Central Ave
- Park River: Alexander House Restaurant, 903 Park St W