NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota priest, Neil Pfeifer, has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The sentence was given to Pfeifer today following the dismissal of a Sexual Exploitation by a Therapist charge and Pfeifer changing his plea for Sexual Assault from Not Guilty to Guilty.

During an interview with law enforcement on January 23, 2023, an unnamed woman stated that between March and June of 2021, Father Neil Pfeifer had committed multiple sexual acts with her while he was serving as a priest at Napoleon’s St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church.

Currently, the Diocese of Fargo website lists Pfeifer as being on administrative leave. A spokesperson for the Diocese of Fargo spoke with KX News and shared a statement that confirms Pfeifer was removed from the ministry pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.