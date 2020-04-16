North Dakota Ranked as One of Worst States with Unemployment Claims

An online study says North Dakota is one of the most negatively impacted states in the nation, when it comes to initial unemployment claims.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 16-millions jobs have been lost nationwide-wide.

North Dakota is the 9th most affected state in terms of umemployment claims.

KX News spoke with WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez, who says our state saw a 9000% increase in claims from compared to this time last year.

She says this has a lot to do with the high volume of oil and gas jobs in North Dakota.

“We’re seeing so many industries really hit by this and unfortuanately a lot of them are not going to be able to fully recover over night. This is going to be a much slower recovery process.” Gonzalez said.

To seek unemployment benefits. Click Here.