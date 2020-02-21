North Dakota ranked most dangerous state to work in

North Dakota is the most dangerous state to work in, according to a recent data survey. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there were 38 fatal work injuries in 2017.

Working in North Dakota is, well, dangerous. Two of the biggest industries are oil and agriculture.

Susan Ogurek from Job Service said before someone accepts one of these jobs, they should know what they’re signing up for.

“I would really encourage a job seeker to do their research,” said Ogurek, manager. “One, on the career that they’re looking for, so if they are looking to get into the oil and gas industry, you know, take some time and do that career research and understand what does that job entail?”

Understanding what type of equipment, certifications and training you’ll need before taking the job is a good step. Specifically, safety training.

“As a job seeker, the employer is interviewing you,” Ogurek said. “They’re trying to find the best fit for their company, but you as a job seeker, you’re interviewing that company. So, you need to do your due diligence and make sure that you’re interviewing them and understanding what their safety culture is like.”

The ag industry is also working to be a little bit safer. Brian Fauske, assistant store manager of Gooseneck Implement, said they service at least one piece of equipment each week that has the safety features either removed or disabled.

Gooseneck is legally not allowed to give back the equipment until the safety features are activated and replaced.

Fauske wants farmers to know those features are there for a reason. He has a friend who lost an arm in a round baler accident.

“It wasn’t due to the fact that there was safety equipment taken off of it,” Fauske said. “It was more due to the fact there was never any safety equipment installed on the implement. Of course, it’s a life-lasting injury and he would do anything to have his arm back, I know that.”

With spring right around the corner, Fauske and Kabriel Faul have the same advice for farmers getting ready for the season.

“Slow down. Be careful. Ain’t worth getting hurt over. Life’s too short, especially for a simple five-minute mistake,” said Faul, shop foreman.

“Spring, fall, it’s a busy time of the year. Everybody gets in a hurry. Take your time and just be safe,” Fauske said.

Ogurek said it’s also important for job seekers to think about the weather and working in all conditions, even when it’s 40 below.