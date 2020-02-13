North Dakota Ranks for Most Registered Sex Offenders

A new study says North Dakota ranks 21st for the most registered sex offenders per capita.

According to safehome.org, there are an estimated 259 sex offenders for every 100,000 people living in the state.

The good news is North Dakota ranks 48th in total registered sex offenders—with just under two thousand across the state.

Law enforcement tracks sexual offenders in hopes of keeping the public informed and safe.

Lieutenant Malo with the Bismarck Police Department says in Bismarck there are 295 registered sex offenders.

The Police Department has a full time officer dedicated to tracking offenders.

“So that compliance officer will go out knock on doors. Make sure he’s working where he says he’s working. Make sure he’s living where he’s living. I mean we could have three people doing this because there’s so many. But that’s all he does, day in and day out,” shares Lieutenant Malo.

There are three categories sex offenders can rank in: low, moderate or high risk.

Those rankings are based on the severity of their crime.

Montana and South Dakota each ranked in the Top 5 states for sex offenders per capita.