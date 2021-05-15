North Dakota recognizes Peace Officers Memorial Day

Saturday, the Governor directed flags be flown half-staff at the Capitol, and encourages others to do so at their homes and businesses.

It’s to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and North Dakota’s 65 peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

The governor proclaimed this past week as police week to recognize the contributions of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day.

This week the state added another name to its peace officer memorial during a ceremony to remember fallen Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte.