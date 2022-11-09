LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana.

The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote by submitting more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get it on the ballot.

North Dakota voters in 2018 also soundly rejected a marijuana legalization initiative that also included a provision that would have wiped out past pot-related convictions.

North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in 2016.